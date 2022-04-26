6 On Your Side investigations resolve issues throughout Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the past few weeks, several viewers who felt like they hit a dead-end contacted 6 On Your Side for help.

So how did it all turn out? 6 News goes back to those stories and gives an update.

When her car lease ended in February Mary Kay O’Conner paid the payoff amount to keep it because in today’s market that would put her money ahead.

But the title didn’t follow leaving her to drive with expired tags.

6 On Your Side contacted the manufacturer’s lending division and within days Mary got her tile and now her new license plate stickers.

“Didn’t know what the cause of the delay was, didn’t know when I would receive this, and I was very grateful I did hear from them after I ran the piece and title was available and I went and picked it up,” said O’Conner.

6 News looked into another issue of deep concern for a homeowner and her neighbors in northwest Omaha.

Recent heavy rains revealed an old septic pit smack dab in her front yard. After the story aired, Omaha Rapid Response arrived with soil sand and gravel to fill in the hazard.

Usually, the Nebraska-based team helps at disasters across the country but this time responded to a danger in their own front yard.

Last Friday, 6 news told you about a tow away from an Omaha driveway that was suspicious because the owner of the vehicle never asked for it.

It was all caught on a neighbor’s security camera.

The tow truck pulled a 1998 well cared for Buick from a driveway near 60th and Q.

Kathie Knight feared it had been stolen. But less than an hour after the story hits, the tow truck driver knocks on her door to apologize.

“There was actually a car out here on 60th Street that had died. So, when he saw this car in the driveway, he thought that it was the car, that they had pushed it up into the driveway. What they had done is push down to 61st Street but didn’t tell the tow truck driver,” said Knight.

Her Buick Century seems no worse for the wear and Kathie will have more than a story to tell for years to come.

“They were very apologetic and said if I ever needed a free tow to call them, I would get a free tow,” said Knight.

The Omaha Police Auto Theft Unit will still look into the tow to see if the city’s notification process was followed.

