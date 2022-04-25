Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Breezy again today but still able to warm this week.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the incredibly windy weekend we’ll still have a breeze to deal with out the door this morning. Northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph are still in the cards today as we warm into the mid 50s later this afternoon.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)
Monday Wind
Monday Wind(WOWT)

Temperatures will fall quite a bit tonight and likely dip below freezing across the entire area. Widespread frost is likely with several of us dipping below 32 for a few hours Tuesday morning.

Tonight's Temps
Tonight's Temps(WOWT)

After that chilly morning, we’ll get a chance to warm to near 70 degrees by Tuesday afternoon! That easily looks like the best day of the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Wednesday will be a bit warmer yet with a few more clouds in the area. South wind gusts up to near 30 mph are likely before we see a small chance of a few showers or a storm by the evening hours. That’s the first of several rain chances for the rest of the week through the weekend.

