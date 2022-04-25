Omaha area fire crews provide update on N.P. Dodge Park fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brush fire over the weekend burned up five acres in a remote area of N.P. Dodge Park.

Omaha fire crews had to call for help to fight the fire that was in an area difficult to get to. The fire was also aided by high winds.

Smoke from Saturday’s fire was visible from miles away.

According to Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick with the Omaha Fire Department, by Monday morning charred trees were still spitting out flames.

“Some of those big logs at N.P. Dodge Park will keep smoldering for a little while but it’s pretty much contained, just because all the grass and everything around it is burned already,” Fitzpatrick said.

The brush fire started in a remote area of the park and it was difficult to get fire equipment in to fight it.

“The river to the east definitely helped contain it, just in that small spot it still was difficult to get to with some of the terrain that we had.”

Fire departments from around the region have to work together in order to fight brush fires that start up. The Omaha Fire Department got help from Ponca Hills and Bennington to stop this fire from spreading.

“Yeah, we worked with Bennington at times. We’re in the tri-mutual aid agreement, so we work well with all of our departments around us. Whenever they need help we’ll try to assist them as much as we can and whenever we need help they’ll assist us as well.”

Dan Mallory is the Bennington Fire Chief. Mallory says it was hard to get firefighting equipment into the area.

“It’s a heavily wooded area where that was, and so access for the apparatus is extremely limited,” Mallory said. “We do have a little four-by-four gator we can get into tighter areas and that was used.”

Fire crews train on how to deal with brush fires. According to Mallory, this year they’ve had to use that training more than in previous years.

“Coming out of winter and into spring we always go through our procedures. How we attack those, where our apparatus need to be so we don’t get caught in a fire itself.”

“We do go over it,” Fitzpatrick said. “We have monthly company schools look at what other departments are doing and how they’re training.”

With the help of fire departments from Omaha, Bennington and Ponca Hills, N.P. Doge Park dodged a bullet from mother nature. While the park recovers from a couple of shots that landed here, work crews are repairing the park after it was destroyed multiple times by floodwaters.

Officials say there were no serious injuries caused by the fire. The main portion of the park was not damaged.

