Nebraska to offer community college benefit

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday morning announced a tuition reimbursement for children of state employees.

The initiative is part of a new partnership with Nebraska’s community colleges — and one officials hope will serve as a recruiting tool for state employees.

The benefit is slated to begin this summer.

The governor was joined at his news conference by Jason Jackson, Nebraska’s chief human resources officer; and Dr. Paul Illich, president of Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

