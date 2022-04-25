Advertisement

Nebraska to offer community college benefit

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday morning announced a tuition reimbursement for children of state employees.

The initiative is part of a new partnership with Nebraska’s community colleges — and one officials hope will serve as a recruiting tool for state employees.

The benefit is slated to begin this summer.

The governor was joined at his news conference by Jason Jackson, Nebraska’s chief human resources officer; and Dr. Paul Illich, president of Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

