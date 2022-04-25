Monday April 25 COVID-19 update: Douglas County, Three Rivers, Sarpy/Cass report no deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Three Rivers data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Monday on the Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 dashboard. The health district covers Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties.

DEATHS: Three Rivers is still reporting 221 COVID-19 deaths to date.

The dashboard does not provide any detailed information about deaths or pre-existing conditions.

CASES: 3RPHD data on Monday indicated 17 cases had been confirmed in the past week, down from 41 reported the week prior. The health department — serving Dodge County, Saunders County, and Washington County — did not have complete data on the locations of those cases.

The health district has reported 18,784 people infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

3RPHD was reporting a seven-day rolling average of 3.08 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday, down from 7.43 cases a week ago.

POSITIVITY RATE: As of April 10, 3RPHD was reporting a 3.05% positivity rate among Dodge County residents, down from an adjusted 8.09% as of April 3. In Saunders County, the positivity rate 3.1% as of April 10, compared to an adjusted 1.27% on April 3. In Washington County, the rate was as of 2.05% as of April 10, compared to an adjusted 2.82% as of April 3.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The health district’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. The latest update can be found below.

VACCINATIONS: 3RPHD was reporting a 60.2% vaccination rate among Dodge County residents, 57.5% for Saunders County, and 59.2% for Washington County as of Monday.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Monday on the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard and website.

DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported 306 COVID-19 deaths to date, with no additional deaths reported in the past week.

The dashboard does not provide any information about pre-existing conditions.

CASES: The health department reports that there are currently 125 active cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, up from 109 reported a week ago; and 10 in Cass County, down slightly from 11 active cases reported last week.

The health department added 70 cases in the past two weeks, 56 of them in Sarpy County, bringing the pandemic total there to 49,598 cases. In the same timeframe, three cases were added to Cass County’s total, bringing the current pandemic total there to 6,031 cases.

Of the health district’s active cases, most are in their 20s, 30s, and 60s: 23, 25, and 22 cases, respectively. There are also nine active cases among youth ages 14 and younger, with one four children ages 4 or younger, the only age group not yet able to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

POSITIVITY RATE: The health department reported a test positivity rate of 4.8% as of Saturday, down slightly from 4% reported a week prior. The lab ran 55 tests in the week ending Saturday, compared to 44 the week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. That information is available in the Douglas County update below.

VACCINATIONS: The health department was reporting a 66.2% vaccination rate among Sarpy County residents and 61.7% for Cass County as of Monday.

Omaha schools update

Here’s where local districts’ COVID-19 totals stand this week, compared to our previous schools report a week ago:

Omaha Public Schools was reporting 12 active cases on Friday — two staffers and 10 students — down from 10 reported a week earlier.

Westside Community Schools reported six active cases — four students and two staff — for the week ending Saturday after reporting three cases the week prior. The district has reported 1,303 total cases to date for the school year: 1,043 among students and 260 among staff. During the 2020-21 school year, Westside had 568 cases: 400 among students and 168 among staff.

Millard Public Schools stopped reporting its COVID-19 in early April.

Elkhorn Public Schools reported Monday that it still had three active COVID-19 cases, but this week, two were in elementary schools and one was in a middle school.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools reported two active cases — one elementary school staffer and one middle-school staffer — down from no cases a week earlier. About three months ago, the district was at peak cases: 322 among students and 43 among staff.

Bellevue Public Schools reported it had no active cases, down from one case a week earlier. The latest update brings the district total for the school year to 1,972 cases: 1,600 cases among students and 372 among staff.

Gretna Public Schools continued to show no active cases as of Friday and as well as the same total amount of recoveries for the school year that it has reported for several weeks: 1,138 recovered cases to date.

Council Bluffs Public Schools on Friday reported fewer than five active cases among students and no active cases among staff.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: DCHD said Monday that it had confirmed no additional COVID-19 death certificates since Thursday. The local pandemic death toll stands at 1,110 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported 144 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the local pandemic total to 150,194 cases, which includes 45 reinfections in the last seven days, up from 30 reported on Thursday. The most recent cases raised the local seven-day average from 39 cases to 46 cases.

The Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 people increasing from 44.1 cases to 56.9, moving the measurement from the “moderate” range to “substantial.”

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Sunday, area hospitals were still caring for 46 COVID-19 patients, down from 58 patients reported last week. There were no pediatric COVID-19 patients reported Monday.

Of the current patients, nine are now in ICUs, two of them on ventilators.

There were also three adults awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Sunday, hospitals were 83% full with 245 beds available, up from 186 beds reported Thursday. Area ICUs were 71% full with 91 beds available, up from 65 beds reported Thursday. Pediatric ICUs were 88% full with 16 beds available, up from 10 reported Thursday.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 67.5% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 37.4% vaccinated; 67.7% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

THURSDAY

5-7 p.m. at Omaha South High Magnet School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY

9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

SATURDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 5410 Corby St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

SUNDAY

1-4 p.m. at St. Cecilia Cathedral, located at 701 N. 40th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-4:30 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinic hours will change this week:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

