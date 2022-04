LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maroon 5 is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday, August 10.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5′s formation.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine returns to Ellen as a guest Tuesday to promote his tour.

