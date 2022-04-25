Advertisement

Joslyn Art Museum invites patrons to final public days before temporary closure

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Joslyn Art Museum invites the public back for its final three days of operation before a temporary two-year closure.

According to the Joslyn Art Museum, construction is currently underway for a new addition. The museum’s renovation is a long-time in the making. The expansion will add new galleries, classrooms, public spaces and more.

It’s expected the expansion will add 42,000 square feet to the museum.

The museum says the closure is needed to keep patrons and art safe during construction.

The museum’s final three public days before the temporary closure are Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1. Friday and Sunday will also feature extended hours which will see the museum open until 8 p.m.

During the final public days, patrons can also get free tickets to the exhibition Faces from the Interior: The North American Portraits of Karl Bodmer.

The museum will reopen in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha Apartment Fire
Crews respond to massive fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex
Omaha apartment fire destroys future resident’s home
Two women injured in Omaha shooting
Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 15 firefighters
Omaha bike rider hit by car Sunday morning

Latest News

Police find suspect in hot tub
Suspect found hiding in hot tub in Carter Lake
Suspect arrested near Carter Lake, found in hot tub
6 On Your Side investigations resolve issues throughout Omaha
Elise Poole (Photography by Chad Greene)
Lincoln City Council settles civil rights lawsuit with woman injured at 2020 protest
BREAKING: The 702 Road fire 47% contained
BREAKING: The 702 Road fire 47% contained