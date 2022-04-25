Joslyn Art Museum invites patrons to final public days before temporary closure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Joslyn Art Museum invites the public back for its final three days of operation before a temporary two-year closure.

According to the Joslyn Art Museum, construction is currently underway for a new addition. The museum’s renovation is a long-time in the making. The expansion will add new galleries, classrooms, public spaces and more.

It’s expected the expansion will add 42,000 square feet to the museum.

The museum says the closure is needed to keep patrons and art safe during construction.

The museum’s final three public days before the temporary closure are Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1. Friday and Sunday will also feature extended hours which will see the museum open until 8 p.m.

During the final public days, patrons can also get free tickets to the exhibition Faces from the Interior: The North American Portraits of Karl Bodmer.

The museum will reopen in 2024.

