House fire near Omaha intersection under investigation
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is still working to figure out what caused a fire to ignite at a home Monday afternoon.
Omaha Fire investigators say four family members were at a home near South 24th & Q Street at the time.
But they all got out quickly with no injuries.
6 News crew on the scene say the house suffered serious damage before crews could get the blaze under control.
OPPD & M.U.D. have responded to the fire and according to the report, there is an estimated dollar loss of $46,500.
