Firefighters extinguish garage fire in northwest Omaha

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were called to a northwest Omaha neighborhood Monday morning after a fire ignited in a residential garage.

Omaha Fire was called at 7:53 a.m. to a home near 160th Avenue and Taylor Street, located in a neighborhood northeast of 156th Street and Maple Road.

OFD told 6 News that the fire started in the garage, and smoke entered the house.

Everyone got out of the home safely with no injuries, authorities said. Crews also told 6 News that the house was still inhabitable.

