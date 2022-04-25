EXPLAINER: Has it been windier than normal this year?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This question seems to be cropping up more and more over the past few weeks, and especially after the incredibly windy weekend we all just experienced. You want to know... has it been windier than usual this year?

The answer to that question is a little trickier than one might expect. Has it been windier than last year? Absolutely! But is it windier than normal? Well, that’s a more difficult question.

Let’s start by looking at that first question: Has it been windier than last year? To answer that, we need to define “windy.” While there is no real definition for what makes a day windy, I chose days with wind gusts of at least 40 mph to count as windy days for this report. Through April 25 of last year, we recorded 17 days with wind gusts of at least 40 mph. This year, that number increased by more than 50% to 28 days.

We can say with certainty that this year, so far, has seen more windy days than 2021.

Windy Days In Omaha (WOWT)

Let’s take that a step farther, and look at “extremely windy” days. We’ll say those are days with gusts of at least 50 mph. Through this date last year, we recorded five extremely windy days. This year, that number is six. Not a huge difference. So while we have seen more “windy” days, the number of “extremely windy” days has been roughly the same.

Surely this must mean that this year has been windier than normal right? The answer: probably. The late winter and early spring months are typically very windy for this part of the country. On top of that, April is on average the windiest month of the year for Omaha. Exactly how windy is difficult to say as wind speeds have not always been recorded with the same accuracy and consistency that temperatures and precipitation have been recorded.

Based on the data available, the average wind speed in Omaha for March and April is around 12.1 mph. So far this year, our average wind speed for March and April has been about 13.7 mph. That doesn’t seem like a huge departure from average, but it does put us ahead of most of the last decade, with only 2014 and 2016 coming close. However, looking farther back toward the middle of the 1900s, there do seem to be many more windy years. Unfortunately, that may be due to the way the data was recorded rather than a true reflection of a windier trend.

Average Wind Speed For Omaha (WOWT)

The short answer to has it been windier than normal: Yes it has, but perhaps not quite the dramatic difference that it feels like.

