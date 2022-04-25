Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Freezing Tuesday morning ahead of a warm up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll finally get a break from the winds for our Monday night with calm conditions into Tuesday morning. With light winds and clear skies we cool off fast and freezing conditions are expected early Tuesday. Freeze Warnings are in place for parts of W Iowa but everyone will see potential for 20s and low 30s overnight. If you got an early start to planting, protect your plants overnight even if you’re not in the warned area!

Freeze Warning (wowt)

Freezing Tuesday AM (wowt)

We’ll warm up from a cold morning, aiming for highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sun and only occasional breezes in the Metro and areas to the east. West of the Metro it’ll be a little gustier with winds as high as 35 mph, combined with dry and mild conditions fire danger will be high.

Red Flag Warning (wowt)

We’ll continue the warming trend from here with 70s mid week... a cool down comes Friday and Saturday as a system tracks across the middle of the country bringing us increased storm chances and windier conditions.

Next 5 days (wowt)

The system brings us our best rain chances Friday and Saturday, although scattered showers and stray storms will be possible Wednesday night and Thursday.

Friday Storms (wowt)

Saturday storms (wowt)

Sunday clearing (wowt)

The system clears Sunday. We’ll look ahead to another chance for rain next Tuesday night.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

