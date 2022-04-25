Advertisement

Downtown Lincoln recycling center catches fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Green Quest Recycling on 440 J Street on Monday...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Green Quest Recycling on 440 J Street on Monday around 12:35 p.m.(Ellis Wiltsey)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Green Quest Recycling on 440 J Street on Monday around 12:35 p.m.

LFR said the fire was contained outside of the building and didn’t spread to any other buildings.

“They’re running water off the tip of the aerial and they’re hitting that pile of basically cardboard with those heavy streams,” said Nancy Crist, LFR.

Crist said crews had a tough time getting through the depth of cardboard. They used skid loaders from the recycling complex to clear layers of cardboard and verify there are no more flames.

