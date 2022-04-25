Buffett to auction off one last private lunch for charity

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The world’s most expensive lunch will go on sale again this spring when investor Warren Buffett auctions off a private meal to raise money for a California homeless charity one last time.

Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO, held the online lunch auction once a year for 20 years before the pandemic began to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco.

The auction has been on hiatus for the past two years. Buffett has raised nearly $34.5 million for the charity over the years.

Many of the past winners have been investors who revere Buffett for his remarkable track record of finding undervalued companies and stocks to buy.

The bidding starts June 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.