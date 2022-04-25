Advertisement

Buffett to auction off one last private lunch for charity

By JOSH FUNK
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The world’s most expensive lunch will go on sale again this spring when investor Warren Buffett auctions off a private meal to raise money for a California homeless charity one last time.

Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO, held the online lunch auction once a year for 20 years before the pandemic began to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco.

The auction has been on hiatus for the past two years. Buffett has raised nearly $34.5 million for the charity over the years.

Many of the past winners have been investors who revere Buffett for his remarkable track record of finding undervalued companies and stocks to buy.

The bidding starts June 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha Apartment Fire
Crews respond to massive fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex
Omaha apartment fire destroys future resident’s home
Two women injured in Omaha shooting
Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 15 firefighters
Omaha bike rider hit by car Sunday morning

Latest News

Police find suspect in hot tub
Suspect found hiding in hot tub in Carter Lake
Suspect arrested near Carter Lake, found in hot tub
6 On Your Side investigations resolve issues throughout Omaha
Elise Poole (Photography by Chad Greene)
Lincoln City Council settles civil rights lawsuit with woman injured at 2020 protest
BREAKING: The 702 Road fire 47% contained
BREAKING: The 702 Road fire 47% contained