Advertisement

Authorities identify 9-year-old girl killed in Greeley house fire

A home damaged by fire in Greeley on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
A home damaged by fire in Greeley on Saturday, April 23, 2022.(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have identified the 9-year-old girl that died in a fire in Greeley over the weekend.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Brooklyn Lendt died in the fire at a home in the 100 block of Beckner Street on Saturday morning.

Officials announced the possible cause of the fire was an electrical issue. The home is considered a total loss.

The fire reportedly left windows blown out, the siding melted and holes in the roof.

A firefighter told TV-9 they tried their best to keep the house standing the best they could in order for the investigation to continue.

One neighbor said she didn’t know the family too well because they had just recently moved in.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

=
Neighbors look for signs of progress at Crossroads
Suspect arrested near Carter Lake, found in hot tub
Firefighters were called Monday morning to a fire that ignited in the garage of a home in a...
Firefighters extinguish garage fire in northwest Omaha
Charles Herbster, left, is a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie Slama...
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama countersues candidate Herbster
Omaha apartment fire destroys future resident’s home

Latest News

Kansas Capitol in Topeka.
Kansas lawmaker doesn’t want to share restroom with transgender colleague
Better Business Bureau warns of firearms sales scams in Nebraska, Kansas
Omaha fire crews respond to a fire on Hartman Avenue on April 26, 2022.
Car fire spreads to house in north Omaha
Multiple Omaha streets restricted for construction
Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Critical fire weather continues as crews work Road 702 Fire