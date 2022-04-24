Wind, rain doesn’t stop Arrowhead Park Trail morning runners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After early thunderstorms quickly blew through the Omaha metro and Western Iowa, it turned out to be a perfect morning for a run.

More than 100 trail runners converged on Neola, IA in Pottawattamie County for the Arrowhead Park Trail Runs, a 5k, 10k and enduro race.

”I run a variety of races and this is one I did last year,” said Omaha’s Jade Hughes, who won the men’s 10K. “It has some pretty crazy uphills. Very challenging, it definitely pushes ya to your limits.”

For many, this is a challenging kick-off to their spring running season.

”A lot more challenging than I thought it was gonna be. It was a lot of fun. The hills were nuts.” said Blair’s Loralee Amandus, who used her first competitive run as a start to training for half marathons later in the year. “The wind was a little bit tough, but we got a little tailwind on occasion and the downhill is always a big help.”

And for others, like New Zealander Ashley Reynolds, an elite runner who lives in trains in the Pyrenees in Spain, the race provided a fun detour.

”It’s good to really meet the people, I think,” Reynolds said. He was visiting friends in Colorado, making his way east when he stumbled on the race and decided to sign up. “I think that’s what makes the run more than anything else, yeah it’s the people that made the run. No matter what the distance is, it’s just really lovely to get out, enjoy nature, and have a good run.”

It’s one of two trail events held each year at Arrowhead Park. The other is a popular obstacle trail run, scheduled for September 24th this year.

The races support the non-profit Pottawattamie County Trails Association.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.