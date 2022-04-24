Advertisement

WATCH: Deputy climbs balcony to save baby from apartment fire

A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and got an infant to safety from a fire in a third-story apartment. (ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy in Florida climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a third-story apartment that had caught fire, the dramatic rescue captured on the deputy’s body-worn camera.

Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony early Saturday and asked the mother to hand off the baby in diapers as flames shot from the apartment one floor above. He then brought the baby down before the mother and grandmother were subsequently rescued by firefighters.

The video posted online captures Puzynski telling the woman “hand me the baby, hand me the baby. We are coming,” as he goes up and balances himself on the railing before she extends the crying baby to him. “Please, come get me,” she pleads afterward.

A deputy climbed the balcony and asked the mother to hand off the baby as flames shot from the apartment. (WFTV, ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)

Firefighters using a ladder brought the mother and grandmother down from the third-floor apartment safely. They also evacuated other residents while responding to the fire at an apartment building in Orlando.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire caused extensive damage with 24 units impacted.

The camera that recorded the infant’s rescue was attached to Puzynski’s vest, which he had taken off before climbing up the building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash
Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection
Fire near Wilsonville, Friday
Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread
Smoke from a fire burning in Burt County.
Crews respond to Burt County grass fire, town briefly evacuated
Crews battle fire at N.P. Dodge Park in north Omaha

Latest News

French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
France’s Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from...
Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000 lung transplants
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000th lung transplant
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon