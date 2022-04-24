Advertisement

Two women injured in overnight Omaha shooting

Police say two women were injured during a shooting
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say two people are injured following a Sunday morning shooting.

According to Omaha Police, officers stopped a car near 24th and Sahler at 3:42 a.m. Sunday. Responders found two injured women with gunshot wounds in the vehicle and say the driver was attempting to take two victims to a hospital.

The two women allegedly told police they were near 25th and Taylor when an unknown person began shooting at their car.

Police say they have not identified a suspect and the case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash
Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection
Fire near Wilsonville, Friday
Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread
Smoke from a fire burning in Burt County.
Crews respond to Burt County grass fire, town briefly evacuated
Crews battle fire at N.P. Dodge Park in north Omaha

Latest News

Fire prevention division battalion chief discusses Omaha apartment fire
Omaha Fire Dept. Fire Prevention Division Battalion Chief discusses fire at Heartwood Preserve apts.
51 Fallen Soldiers honored at Memorial Park
Veterans Memorial Park Omaha
Fallen veterans remembered at Omaha Memorial Park
Fontenelle Forest Fire
Fontenelle Forest fire caused by vehicle