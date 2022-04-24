Two women injured in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say two people are injured following a Sunday morning shooting.

According to Omaha Police, officers stopped a car near 24th and Sahler at 3:42 a.m. Sunday. Responders found two injured women with gunshot wounds in the vehicle and say the driver was attempting to take two victims to a hospital.

The two women allegedly told police they were near 25th and Taylor when an unknown person began shooting at their car.

Police say they have not identified a suspect and the case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

