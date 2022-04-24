Advertisement

Organ recipient meets family of heart donor in Omaha

An organ donor's death brings two families together
By John Chapman
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Metro woman died four years ago. This week her death is bringing two families together who live hundreds of miles apart.

A man from south Florida made his way to Omaha to meet his new family.

Brian Cabello is close to his daughter’s heart. Brian and his wife Sandra watched their daughter Nicollena grow up, graduate and join the army.

When she came home she passed away much to early. She was only 33 years old.

Nicollena was an organ donor. Now Richard Arce has her heart and the two families got the chance to meet.

“Does thank you really mean anything, it does, is there a better word, there’s not,” Arse said. “The fact of the matter is we met finally I think that that is the thank you for the gift.”

Sandra is thankful for this meeting. She misses her daughter and talked to her every day. Now she gets to hear from her again with Nicolenna’s heartbeat coming from inside Richard’s chest.

”Just like having her here, having her here next to us.”

About four years ago Sandra shared her daughter’s story. She told how Nicollena cherished a blanket made by her grandmother. Through the years the blanket became worn and tattered. Quilt master Connie Rose stepped in and using pieces of the old blanket, she was able to save the precious memory.

Sandra is proud of the now repaired memory.

Richard brought her daughter’s heartbeat home so Nicollena can be close to her blanket once again.

He also brought a gift. A heart-shaped crystal.

Richard had heart problems as a child and outlived the doctor’s expectations. Nicollena’s gift helps him continue to beat the odds.

“Two families are going to be united as a family you know. I’m just so grateful. If it wasn’t for their daughter, I wouldn’t even be here today.”

Brian has waited for a long time to hear from his daughter again. Now her heartbeat is bringing new life to the family she left behind.

The Cabello family hosted a flag presentation yesterday, where the daughters gave the burial flag to Richard at the VFW Hall in Blair.

=
