OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a bicyclist is hit by a car Sunday morning.

According to Omaha Police, just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle hit someone riding a bicycle near 153rd and Q Street.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. 6 News is told the victim is in stable condition.

