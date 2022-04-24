Advertisement

Crews respond to massive fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews continue to battle a large fire at an unfinished apartment complex Sunday morning.

At 1:21 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a fire at a vacant apartment building near 144th Street and Applied Parkway.

The fire dramatically grew throughout the night, eventually becoming a four-alarm fire with crews battling the flames for at least seven hours. At least 88 firefighters were on the scene at the height of the response.

Around 8 a.m. Omaha Fire announced additional crews had arrived at the scene to relieve firefighters who had been battling the blaze all morning.

The building is part of the Heartwood Preserve Development. The 500-acre project claims to be the largest urban development project in the country. The building impacted by the fire is a senior living apartment facility called Ovation that was set to open this Spring in the Heartwood Preserve.

Stephanie Grade, general manager with Ovation, says the company is grateful for the firefighters’ quick response.

“We are grateful to the first responders who have worked to limit the damage to the building that is Ovation East,” Grade said. “Fortunately, none of our residents had moved in yet, and we are extremely thankful for that. We will be assessing the situation as soon as it is safe for us to tour the building and will communicate our plan for going forward as quickly as possible.”

According to Omaha Fire Department Fire Prevention Division Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick, the fire was originally called in by a passerby. The fire was seen on the roof and spread to the roof membrane, which caused it to spread quickly throughout the building.

Two firefighters were mildly injured on the scene. One suffered from heat exhaustion, and another from a cut from a piece of glass.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Omaha Fire Dept. Fire Prevention Division Battalion Chief discusses fire at Heartwood Preserve apts.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash
Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection
Fire near Wilsonville, Friday
Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread
Smoke from a fire burning in Burt County.
Crews respond to Burt County grass fire, town briefly evacuated
Crews battle fire at N.P. Dodge Park in north Omaha

Latest News

Fire prevention division battalion chief discusses Omaha apartment fire
Omaha Fire Dept. Fire Prevention Division Battalion Chief discusses fire at Heartwood Preserve apts.
Two women injured in overnight Omaha shooting
51 Fallen Soldiers honored at Memorial Park
Veterans Memorial Park Omaha
Fallen veterans remembered at Omaha Memorial Park
Fontenelle Forest Fire
Fontenelle Forest fire caused by vehicle