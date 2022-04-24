David’s Morning Forecast - Windy and cooler today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A slight break from the powerful wind gusts early this morning, wind speeds falling into the 10-15mph range. However, that break will be short-live. Wind gusts of 30-40mph will return for areas along and north of I-80 be later this morning, lasting into the evening hours. A Wind Advisory is in place for the Norfolk and Columbus areas where the strongest gusts are most likely.

Wind Advisory Today (WOWT)

Sunny skies this morning will give way to more clouds this afternoon streaming in from the northwest. Those clouds along with the gusty northwest winds will keep temperatures noticeably cooler than yesterday, readings in the middle 50s at Noon with highs only around 60 degrees. Winds will back off slightly by the later evening hours. Temperatures tonight will be chilly for the second half of April, dropping into the upper 30s.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Breezy conditions will stick around for Monday, gusts up to 30mph will be possible. Partly to mostly sunny skies return, but temperatures stay on the cool side with highs in the upper 50s. We should finally get a decent break from the wind on Tuesday, in fact Tuesday afternoon is looking rather nice with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. Windy weather is back in the forecast by Wednesday, and will likely stick around into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures rebound into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, with shower and storm chances returning as well.

Wind Gusts Monday Afternoon (WOWT)

