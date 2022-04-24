David’s Evening Forecast - Staying breezy and cool Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty west to northwest winds continued this afternoon keeping temperatures cool for most of the area. Winds gusted up to around 40mph at times. A low deck of clouds also spilling into the area slowed our warm-up, keeping most of the metro in the upper 50s. Gusty winds will continue this evening, generally in the 25-35mph range. Temperatures will slide from the 50s down into the 40s after sunset. Winds will back off a little overnight, but will still be in the 10-20mph range. Chilly overnight with lows falling into the upper 30s.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Some clouds in the morning Monday will give way to more sunshine for the afternoon. Winds will remain on the breezy side, but not quite as strong as what we have seen for the last two days. Wind gusts of 20-30mph will be possible throughout the day. Temperatures will be quite cool, starting off in the 30s and only warming into the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon. That is around 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Winds will finally let up Monday night as skies clear out. That will allow temperatures to really drop off, with a light freeze expected by Tuesday morning.

Cold Tuesday Morning (WOWT)

Although we will see a very chilly start, Tuesday may end up being the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Highs should reach the upper 60s, close to where we should be for late April. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer, with highs in the middle to upper 70s, however windy conditions return along with a chance for showers or storms Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Active Pattern Later This Week (WOWT)

The weather pattern will remain active through the rest of the week. On and off rain chances will continue into the weekend. Some beneficial rainfall amounts are possible across eastern and northeastern Nebraska into Iowa. However, drier weather is still likely where the rain is needed the most in the western half of the state.

