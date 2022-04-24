David’s Evening Forecast - Powerful wind gusts continue, storms march east

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Powerful wind gusts of 50-65mph have been common across the area this afternoon into the early evening, leading to scattered tree damage and a few sporadic power outages. The high winds also resulting in extreme fire danger, with numerous fires breaking out across central and eastern Nebraska. Winds will back off slightly as we approach sunset, but we will still see gusts of 40-50mph through 10pm, which will make controlling any ongoing fires difficult.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front is also sweeping through the area, that front firing off some thunderstorms right along the Missouri River. As those storms quickly race east, large hail and damaging winds will be possible. Those storms should be largely out of the area by 7pm. Cooler air will filter in this evening behind the front, with temperatures falling from the 80s into the 50s by 10pm. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 40s. Wind gusts of 25-35mph will be possible through the overnight.

We may see a brief lull in the winds early Sunday, but the pick back up by late morning into the afternoon with gusts of 30-40mph possible. Not as strong as today, but it will still make outdoor activity difficult and result in high fire danger. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with highs only in the lower 60s. The breezy conditions continue into Monday, along with the cooler weather. Highs on Monday may only make the lower 50s.

Wind Gusts Sunday Afternoon (WOWT)

Tuesday may finally bring us a break from the wind, but it will not last long. Gusts pick back up by Wednesday of next week, and the windy weather may last through Friday or Saturday. Rain and storm chances return to the forecast by Thursday and Friday, with the potential to produce some beneficial rainfall amounts across our area.

