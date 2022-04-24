51 Fallen Soldiers honored at Memorial Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some of our nation’s bravest heroes were honored Saturday in Omaha.

A total of 51 paratroopers who gave the ultimate sacrifice will be forever remembered at Memorial Park, including two from Nebraska.

Army Staff Sergeant Ken Locker Jr. is remembered for a lot of things. The Burwell, Nebraska native was a father, a son and a man dedicated to his country.

“Oh gosh, very ambitious, big go-getter, did things for others, stubborn but a very good man,” said Mary Jo Yager, mother of Ken Locker Jr.’s two children.

He was just 28 years old when he was killed when an improvised explosive device detonated while serving in Iraq in 2007.

“Today is really hard because today is the anniversary of his passing. It’s going to be even more of an emotional rollercoaster.”

He’s one of 51 fallen paratroopers now etched for generations to come at Memorial Park.

“This is where people come to pay respects to the dedication and sacrifice of the troops that serve before us, the troops that serve today, and those who will serve in the future. It’s important to keep that idea of service alive. It’s so important,” said Jeff Mikesell, Omaha Chamber Director of Military Affairs.

More than 20 Gold Star Families made the journey to Omaha from across the nation to hear the names of their loved ones were read off one last time for a final roll call.

“The greatest fear is to forget the fallen. It’s every parent’s nightmare that we won’t remember the sons and daughters that have fought for our country. Ceremonies like this let them know that we will never, ever forget the sacrifices that have been made,” said Lt. Col. Michael DeBolt, VP of Heartland Airborne Association.

The Gold Star Families know their loved ones will always be cherished.

“It lets us know he’s not forgotten, his brothers aren’t forgotten, his sisters aren’t forgotten. You see memorials everywhere but it’s always a reminder they are not forgotten. That is the big thing. We can’t forget them.”

A graphic featured in this story incorrectly states Mary Jo Yager is Ken Locker Jr.’s mother. Yager is the mother of Ken Locker Jr.’s two children. We apologize for the error.

