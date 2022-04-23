Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 22

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, April 22.

One of Omaha’s oldest theatres closed down after decades of movie showings. It was owned by Dennis Moran and his family for 20 years.

One vehicle collided with another and hit a gas line, prompting nearby buildings to evacuate.

An Omaha street project went untouched for weeks. One resident was unable to use his driveway and wanted to know what was causing the delay.

The seller of a designer backpack raced away from the buyers who allegedly pulled a gun on him.

An Omaha hairstylist has dreams of opening her own salon, but suspicious transactions cut deep into her finances.

April 17 was the last time Alicia and Eltio Plater Sr. saw their 22-year-old son.

