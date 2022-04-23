Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 22
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a car crash that caused a gas leak, a beloved movie theatre shutting down and a backpack sale gone wrong.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, April 22.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Westwood Cinemas 8 in Omaha closes after decades of showings
One of Omaha’s oldest theatres closed down after decades of movie showings. It was owned by Dennis Moran and his family for 20 years.
5. Two-car crash in Omaha causes gas leak
One vehicle collided with another and hit a gas line, prompting nearby buildings to evacuate.
4. Neighbors feel forgotten as Omaha city project falls through cracks
An Omaha street project went untouched for weeks. One resident was unable to use his driveway and wanted to know what was causing the delay.
3. Backpack sale in Sarpy County becomes an attempted robbery
The seller of a designer backpack raced away from the buyers who allegedly pulled a gun on him.
2. Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account
An Omaha hairstylist has dreams of opening her own salon, but suspicious transactions cut deep into her finances.
1. Parents remember son, killed in Omaha on Easter
April 17 was the last time Alicia and Eltio Plater Sr. saw their 22-year-old son.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
