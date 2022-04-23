Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 22

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a car crash that caused a gas leak, a beloved movie theatre shutting down and a backpack sale gone wrong.
WOWT 6 News logo
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, April 22.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Westwood Cinemas 8 in Omaha closes after decades of showings

One of Omaha’s oldest theatres closed down after decades of movie showings. It was owned by Dennis Moran and his family for 20 years.

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30

5. Two-car crash in Omaha causes gas leak

One vehicle collided with another and hit a gas line, prompting nearby buildings to evacuate.

An Omaha car crash causes a gas leak and prompts the evacuation of nearby buildings

4. Neighbors feel forgotten as Omaha city project falls through cracks

An Omaha street project went untouched for weeks. One resident was unable to use his driveway and wanted to know what was causing the delay.

WOWT Live at 10

3. Backpack sale in Sarpy County becomes an attempted robbery

The seller of a designer backpack raced away from the buyers who allegedly pulled a gun on him.

WOWT Live at 10

2. Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account

An Omaha hairstylist has dreams of opening her own salon, but suspicious transactions cut deep into her finances.

WOWT Live at 10

1. Parents remember son, killed in Omaha on Easter

April 17 was the last time Alicia and Eltio Plater Sr. saw their 22-year-old son.

WOWT Live at 10

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha intersection to close for one month
2. Omaha psychiatrist accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients
3. Former President Trump to hold rally in Nebraska
4. Pursuit, crash brings I-80 traffic to a halt in Omaha
5. Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account
6. Two-car crash in Omaha causes gas leak
