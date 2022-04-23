One dead in wildfire near Cambridge, Red Willow County

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person has died in a fire raging in Red Willow County.

Furnas County residents in Cambridge are under mandatory evacuation orders as a fire rages in the southwest region of the state. The fire started Friday and reduced overnight, but started again as high winds forced it to fire back up.

In neighboring Red Willow County, the Sheriff says one person died in the fire Saturday as it raged nearby south of Bartley.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.