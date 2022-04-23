Advertisement

One dead in wildfire near Cambridge, Red Willow County

The Red Willow County Sheriff confirms one person is dead in a wildfire blazing near the Cambridge area.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person has died in a fire raging in Red Willow County.

Furnas County residents in Cambridge are under mandatory evacuation orders as a fire rages in the southwest region of the state. The fire started Friday and reduced overnight, but started again as high winds forced it to fire back up.

In neighboring Red Willow County, the Sheriff says one person died in the fire Saturday as it raged nearby south of Bartley.

