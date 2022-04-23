Lego Brick Days celebrated at Council Bluffs Mid-America Center

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - For 89 years, Lego has been a must-have for kids of all ages, and even some adults. One event in Council Bluffs invited fans to celebrate the iconic brick.

Brick Days at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs is celebrated yearly with lego builders from all over the country.

According to Daniel Schmidt, the owner of Brick Days, there is no shortage of unique and cool Legos at the event.

“We’ve got all sorts of Lego displays, we have trains, we have all sorts of cool stuff,” Schmidt said.

One display that is a hit every year is the great ball contraption. Not only is it living up to its hype like it does every year, but they also added more to the machine for 2022.

”So it’s all engineered to move all of these balls around over and over again, and everyone is working together to get these things to go and its all made out of Lego. It’s awesome. It’s really cool to see.”

Lego fan Griffin Sikora thinks the possibilities with Legos are endless.

”Well to build them, you can pretty much build anything, and people build some crazy stuff,” Sikora said.

And people of all ages are in the area sharing the same love for one hobby.

”Lego is one of the few things that both kids and adults can play together with and it expires creativity, and engineering, know-how, and everybody can work together and play with it and have fun. And Brick Days is just a celebration of that fun family event sort of thing.”

Sunday will be the last day of Brick Days at the Mid-America Center.

