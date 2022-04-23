Advertisement

Fire in Independence home leaves 4 injured, 2 critically

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities said a fire in an Independence residence with 11 people in the household left four people hurt, including two juveniles.

The Independence Fire Department responded to a call just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday and discovered heavy smoke coming from the front door.

The four injured were transported to a hospital, where two of them are listed in critical condition.

The Kansas City Star reports that the fire was put out just before 9 a.m. City officials says investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash
Omaha woman’s car returned after mysteriously towed from driveway
Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection
Surveillance video of King Kong restaurant theft in Omaha on April 12, 2022
Omaha restaurant offers reward for information on burglary
Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, held a news conference via Zoom...
Herbster files lawsuit against Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama

Latest News

Several people recovering after 72nd & Dodge crash Friday night
Several people recovering after 72nd & Dodge crash Friday night
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Nine year old girl dies in Greeley fire Saturday Morning
Funeral service for Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford
Funeral service for Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 22