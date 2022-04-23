Fire in Independence home leaves 4 injured, 2 critically

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities said a fire in an Independence residence with 11 people in the household left four people hurt, including two juveniles.

The Independence Fire Department responded to a call just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday and discovered heavy smoke coming from the front door.

The four injured were transported to a hospital, where two of them are listed in critical condition.

The Kansas City Star reports that the fire was put out just before 9 a.m. City officials says investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

