Federal court sentences Nebraska man for two counts of robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates throughout the week of robbery and possession with intent to distribute.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Andres Runningshield, 20, of Macy, Nebraska was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for two counts of robbery. In an investigation with Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Omaha Nation went to a place in Macy last March on reports of a fight. The victims told officers they gave two men, later identified as Runningshield and Tariq Thomas, a ride from Sioux City back to Macy. According to the release, when arriving at the place the men assaulted them and robbed them at knifepoint, taking a cell phone and car keys. It’s reported co-defendant Tariq Thomas is scheduled for sentencing on June 30.

Candace U. Taylor, 35, of Columbus, Nebraska, was sentenced Friday to a little over three years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with III CORPS Task Force and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, there was a traffic stop by a Dodge County deputy when they noticed a car not having working taillights in July 2019. According to the release, the deputy was informed by III Corp Task Force Officers that Taylor was possibly involved in transporting meth from Fremont to Columbus and North Platte. The release further states the deputy was suspicious of criminal activity after speaking to Taylor and initiated a search with a dog. It’s reported the deputy found a can with a hidden and hollowed-out bottom compartment containing a small amount of meth and during booking officials found an additional 13 grams of actual meth on her person.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.