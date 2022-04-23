David’s Morning Forecast - Morning shower, then windy and warm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A quick round of storms brought another early morning wake-up call to the metro, with heavy rain and a few reports of hail moving through in the 5am hour. Those storms quickly zipped off to the east, moving out of the area by around 6:30am. A few spotty showers may linger through about 8 or 9am, but the bulk of the rest of the day will be dry. Wind will once again be the main feature of the forecast heading into the afternoon, with a Wind Advisory in place for essentially the entire area, including the metro.

Wind Advisory Today (WOWT)

Winds are already gusting to around 40mph in spots this morning, and we could see wind gusts up to 50mph at times late this morning into the afternoon. Winds will generally be out of the south and southwest, which will keep temperatures very mild. Unfortunately, the wind will also result in high fire danger with Red Flag Warning in place for central and northeast Nebraska despite recent rain.

Wind Gusts Today (WOWT)

A cold front will push into the area this evening, bringing another chance for scattered thunderstorms. It appears that front will pass through the metro without triggering any storms, but chances do increase just to the south and east of Omaha. Storms will likely develop between 4 and 6pm along a line from Pawnee City through Nebraska City, Shenandoah, and Red Oak. Large hail and strong winds will be possible with any storms that develop. These storms will quickly push east and will likely be out of the area by 7pm.

Severe Risk Today (WOWT)

Cooler air will filter in behind the front on Sunday, with breezy winds sticking around. Winds will not be quite as strong, but northwest gusts up to 40mph will be possible. High temperatures will likely only top out in the lower 60s. Even cooler weather is likely on Monday, with highs in the middle 50s. We may finally get a break from the wind on Tuesday, but it doesn’t last long as breezy conditions return by the middle of next week, along with more rain and storm chances.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.