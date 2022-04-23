Advertisement

Crews respond to Burt County grass fire, town briefly evacuated

Town residents are allowed to return home after a brief evacuation in Macy
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURT COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A town was evacuated Saturday as crews responded to a large grass fire in Burt County.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the town of Macy in Thurston County was evacuated as a fire raged in nearby Burt County. Residents were allowed to return to their homes a short time later.

Nebraska 511 also alerted residents to a highway closure caused by the fire. Highway 51 between Highway 77 and 75 was closed.

According to the fire chief, all Washington County fire departments responded to the fire. They asked for backup from Bennington, Irvington and Ponca hills to cover their stations.

Nebraska State Patrol was also encouraging all landowners in the affected area to activate their irrigation systems, which would help firefighters battle the blaze.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash
Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection
Fire near Wilsonville, Friday
Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread
Crews battle fire at N.P. Dodge Park in north Omaha

Latest News

Fire prevention division battalion chief discusses Omaha apartment fire
Omaha Fire Dept. Fire Prevention Division Battalion Chief discusses fire at Heartwood Preserve apts.
Two women injured in overnight Omaha shooting
51 Fallen Soldiers honored at Memorial Park
Veterans Memorial Park Omaha
Fallen veterans remembered at Omaha Memorial Park
Fontenelle Forest Fire
Fontenelle Forest fire caused by vehicle