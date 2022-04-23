Crews respond to Burt County grass fire, town briefly evacuated

BURT COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A town was evacuated Saturday as crews responded to a large grass fire in Burt County.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the town of Macy in Thurston County was evacuated as a fire raged in nearby Burt County. Residents were allowed to return to their homes a short time later.

Nebraska 511 also alerted residents to a highway closure caused by the fire. Highway 51 between Highway 77 and 75 was closed.

According to the fire chief, all Washington County fire departments responded to the fire. They asked for backup from Bennington, Irvington and Ponca hills to cover their stations.

Nebraska State Patrol was also encouraging all landowners in the affected area to activate their irrigation systems, which would help firefighters battle the blaze.

#BurtCounty Hwy 51 between Hwy 77 and Hwy 75 is closed due to a fire. https://t.co/fC53j8fQin pic.twitter.com/NuuU3nUNyz — Nebraska 511 (@Nebraska511) April 23, 2022

