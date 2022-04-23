Crews battle fire at N.P. Dodge Park in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brushfire at N.P. Dodge Park in north Omaha is now under control after crews worked to fight it Saturday evening.

A massive plume of smoke in the area could be seen while crews battled the flames.

Crews advised they were unable to stop the flames at the fire line. Fire crews began evacuating from the area to regroup and were requesting backup. The blaze was eventually brought under control by fire crews as winds pushed the fire to the river, limiting its growth.

A brush fire burns in Dodge Park

