Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic was heavily impacted after a crash closed a major intersection Friday night.

Douglas County Dispatch tells 6 News as many as 10 vehicles were involved in the crash at 72nd & Dodge Friday night. Three people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still unsure as to what caused the crash.

