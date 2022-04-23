Advertisement

Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic was heavily impacted after a crash closed a major intersection Friday night.

Douglas County Dispatch tells 6 News as many as 10 vehicles were involved in the crash at 72nd & Dodge Friday night. Three people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still unsure as to what caused the crash.

