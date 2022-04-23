Ashland community honors veterans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ashland community is honoring those that have protected our freedom.

”It’s a simple way to say thank you. Some of these men and women go out overseas and they pay the ultimate sacrifice and they give their lives for us so that we can live this small-town freedom and the American dream,” said Kade Busse, Vice Commander of American Legion Post 129.

Nearly 100 veterans and their service has been proudly displayed around town for the past year. Friday night, those families received the banners.

Now, the next round of veterans from Ashland will have their service displayed, including Ronald Bacon. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He died last May.

”Ron loved his country. He loved people. He was just a wonderful man,” said Jeanette Bacon.

His wife and son say his memory is living on through the community he loved so much.

”It’s an honor, it’s overwhelming, in a sense. We are very thankful that they are doing this for the community. There are so many other ones being honored tonight. We are not the only ones. Everyone has a story.”

Community members say having this special way to honor veterans shows just how special Ashland is.

”It’s the way we are raised in our community. From going through school and going into the military. This is our lifestyle. This is our home. This is what we fight for and this is what we want to come back to,” said Busse.

Ashland Post 129 of the American Legion says they are working with Legion posts across the nation hoping to get displays like this up in communities all over.

