6 First Alert Severe Weather Week: How to submit a storm report

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm reports from the public play an important role in storm coverage during severe weather season. Meteorologists can see what’s happening on radar, but storm reports give us a real-time look at what’s happening on the ground.

Knowing how to make an accurate report and where to submit it can help you participate in storm coverage and helps us and the National Weather Service (NWS) keep you safe and informed through the storm.

You can submit a storm report for pretty much anything weather related! Hail, wind damage, hail damage, a tornado or funnel sighting, flooding, even a road washout! Include as much detail as possible in your report when you make it.

How to make a storm report (wowt)

Include things like the time, what you saw, where it happened, and how long it lasted.

Hail reports are one of our most common storm report submissions. There are some dos and don’ts to follow when making a hail report.

Making a hail report (wowt)

DO: Compare hail to familiar objects. Use objects that are common and that have consistent sizing. Coins, sporting balls, even things like standard size soda cans can be used to compare hail to in a pinch. It makes it easy for us to gauge exactly how large the hail is if you don’t have access to a ruler when you’re making your report.

Use common objects (wowt)

DON’T: Compare hail to marbles. It can be tempting to! They have the same shape... but they are a big “no” for a reference size. Marbles vary in size so they are not a great tool for comparison. Neither are things like buttons, or palms! Anything that can vary in size is a “don’t” for a hail report.

Don't compare hail to marbles (wowt)

DO: Measure your hail if possible. If you have a ruler or measuring tape handy, measuring is the best course of action! Measure across the hail stone, not around. If it is irregularly shaped, measure at the widest point.

Measure your hail (wowt)

Now that you know how to make a report, where do you submit it? There are a few ways to submit a report!

Where to submit a report (wowt)

The easiest and fastest way for most is through social media. This is a great way to make sure everyone sees the information as quickly as possible. On twitter you can tag your local NWS office, WOWT 6 News, and anyone else you want to see the report! You can also email or call your local NWS office or our newsroom with a storm report during severe weather.

Another great option is to become a certified SKYWARN spotter through the NWS’s free program. They hold courses every year to teach spotters about severe weather and making storm reports. You’ll be given a spotter ID and your reports will take priority since they know you’ve been trained in observing weather.

