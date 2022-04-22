Advertisement

Omaha restaurant offers reward for information on burglary

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A King Kong restaurant wants the public’s help in finding the person who robbed one of its restaurants.

According to Omaha Police, on April 12 officers responded to the King Kong Restaurant at 4409 Dodge Street for a burglary that occurred just before 3 a.m.

Surveillance footage from the night shows a newer model silver SUV park in front of an exterior freezer at the restaurant. A male with a light-colored top and dark pants can be seen getting out of the vehicle before approaching the freezer door. The suspect then returns to the vehicle and comes back to cut the lock on the freezer door. The man then takes eight boxes of frozen Philly meat worth $480.

The owner of the restaurant told police they have no idea who cut the lock and stole the product.

A $300 reward is being offered by the business to anyone who knows the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash
Omaha woman’s car returned after mysteriously towed from driveway
Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection
Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire near 56th & Otoe, just after midnight Friday.
Husband saves wife, both hospitalized after house fire in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

Fire in Independence home leaves 4 injured, 2 critically
Several people recovering after 72nd & Dodge crash Friday night
Several people recovering after 72nd & Dodge crash Friday night
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Nine year old girl dies in Greeley fire Saturday Morning
Funeral service for Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford
Funeral service for Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 22