Omaha restaurant offers reward for information on burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A King Kong restaurant wants the public’s help in finding the person who robbed one of its restaurants.

According to Omaha Police, on April 12 officers responded to the King Kong Restaurant at 4409 Dodge Street for a burglary that occurred just before 3 a.m.

Surveillance footage from the night shows a newer model silver SUV park in front of an exterior freezer at the restaurant. A male with a light-colored top and dark pants can be seen getting out of the vehicle before approaching the freezer door. The suspect then returns to the vehicle and comes back to cut the lock on the freezer door. The man then takes eight boxes of frozen Philly meat worth $480.

The owner of the restaurant told police they have no idea who cut the lock and stole the product.

A $300 reward is being offered by the business to anyone who knows the suspect.

