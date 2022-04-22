Omaha organizations work together to clean up around Carter Lake on Earth Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The official theme for this year’s Earth Day is to invest in our planet. Here in Omaha, organizers are showing their support by simply cleaning up around the city. Some are hoping this simple task draws attention to other environmental issues facing the city and our planet.

Many residents believe Omaha can do better. Secluded corners of the city are turning into dumpsites for trash‚ tires and everything else you can imagine. But people are fighting back trying to keep the city clean

Keep Omaha Beautiful is working with volunteers from Fusion Medical Staffing to clean up litter in Levi Carter Park. There are roughly 150 employees kicking off Earth Day by picking up trash.

“So many of us are from Omaha, obviously we want to make sure this place is staying beautiful,” volunteer Ryan Figgins with Fusion Medical Staffing said. “I found with Earth Day what a better way to come out and give back to the community”

“Just keeping it clean so everyone can enjoy it and keep it beautiful for everyone and the children,” volunteer Sarah Estey said. “I feel like it’s important for the community not only just for people who visit but the animals that are on the lake as well”

Volunteers work in teams cleaning up the park and along the shoreline.

“This is my first tie doing this and I’m alarmed at how much trash we’ve found already, and we’ve only been out here for like 15 minutes,” Volunteer Jillian Canick said.

Organizers hope these clean-up litter events. Inspire others to pay attention to what’s going on around them.

“I think that a lot of times events like this kind of work as a catalyst and invigourate people to go take care of their own communities in their own neighborhood,” Hannah Rennard-Ganley with Keep Omaha Beautiful said.

Organizers believe it is working. People are finding ways to re-purpose things like old tires, making them useful instead of dumping them on a city street.

Officials with Keep Omaha Beautiful say everyone working together can make the city cleaner, and it all starts by getting rid of one bag of litter at a time.

Over the course of the next couple of days, Keep Omaha Beautiful will have more than 500 volunteers in 30 different groups helping out all over the city.

