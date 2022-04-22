Advertisement

Omaha organizations work together to clean up around Carter Lake on Earth Day

By John Chapman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The official theme for this year’s Earth Day is to invest in our planet. Here in Omaha, organizers are showing their support by simply cleaning up around the city. Some are hoping this simple task draws attention to other environmental issues facing the city and our planet.

Many residents believe Omaha can do better. Secluded corners of the city are turning into dumpsites for trash‚ tires and everything else you can imagine. But people are fighting back trying to keep the city clean

Keep Omaha Beautiful is working with volunteers from Fusion Medical Staffing to clean up litter in Levi Carter Park. There are roughly 150 employees kicking off Earth Day by picking up trash.

“So many of us are from Omaha, obviously we want to make sure this place is staying beautiful,” volunteer Ryan Figgins with Fusion Medical Staffing said. “I found with Earth Day what a better way to come out and give back to the community”

“Just keeping it clean so everyone can enjoy it and keep it beautiful for everyone and the children,” volunteer Sarah Estey said. “I feel like it’s important for the community not only just for people who visit but the animals that are on the lake as well”

Volunteers work in teams cleaning up the park and along the shoreline.

“This is my first tie doing this and I’m alarmed at how much trash we’ve found already, and we’ve only been out here for like 15 minutes,” Volunteer Jillian Canick said.

Organizers hope these clean-up litter events. Inspire others to pay attention to what’s going on around them.

“I think that a lot of times events like this kind of work as a catalyst and invigourate people to go take care of their own communities in their own neighborhood,” Hannah Rennard-Ganley with Keep Omaha Beautiful said.

Organizers believe it is working. People are finding ways to re-purpose things like old tires, making them useful instead of dumping them on a city street.

Officials with Keep Omaha Beautiful say everyone working together can make the city cleaner, and it all starts by getting rid of one bag of litter at a time.

Over the course of the next couple of days, Keep Omaha Beautiful will have more than 500 volunteers in 30 different groups helping out all over the city.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash
Omaha woman’s car returned after mysteriously towed from driveway
Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection
Surveillance video of King Kong restaurant theft in Omaha on April 12, 2022
Omaha restaurant offers reward for information on burglary
Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, held a news conference via Zoom...
Herbster files lawsuit against Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama

Latest News

Fire in Independence home leaves 4 injured, 2 critically
Several people recovering after 72nd & Dodge crash Friday night
Several people recovering after 72nd & Dodge crash Friday night
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Nine year old girl dies in Greeley fire Saturday Morning
Funeral service for Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford
Funeral service for Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 22