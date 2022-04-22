Advertisement

Omaha mask mandate lawsuits officially dismissed

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two lawsuits against Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsey Huse have been dismissed.

In January 2022, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsey Huse issued a temporary indoor mask mandate for the City of Omaha. Later, lawsuits against Dr. Huse were filed by the State of Nebraska and members of the Omaha City Council, stating Huse did not have permission to issue the mandate.

On April 5, the Omaha City Council voted to limit Dr. Huse’s authority, removing the director’s power to enact health measures and mandates without permission from the city council. A day later, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced the state would dismiss its lawsuit against Dr. Huse.

Tuesday, the two lawsuits were voluntarily dismissed in court without prejudice, meaning they can be re-filed.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash
Omaha woman’s car returned after mysteriously towed from driveway
Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection
Surveillance video of King Kong restaurant theft in Omaha on April 12, 2022
Omaha restaurant offers reward for information on burglary
Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, held a news conference via Zoom...
Herbster files lawsuit against Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama

Latest News

Fire in Independence home leaves 4 injured, 2 critically
Several people recovering after 72nd & Dodge crash Friday night
Several people recovering after 72nd & Dodge crash Friday night
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Nine year old girl dies in Greeley fire Saturday Morning
Funeral service for Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford
Funeral service for Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 22