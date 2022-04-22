Advertisement

Nebraska Medical Marijuana petition in need of funding

Snoop Dogg was in Lincoln for a concert and talked to someone who’s part of the effort to get two initiatives on the November ballot
WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People hoping to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska got the chance to bend the ear of hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg Wednesday.

He was in Lincoln for a concert.

A tweet from State Senator Anna Wishart shows someone who’s part of the effort to get two initiatives on the November ballot talking to Snoop.

Wishart said the rapper spent some time to hear the group out and even took their contact information.

RELATED: Nebraska Medical Marijuana petition drive needs donors to reach November ballot

Supporters say they need more money to keep both petition drives going.

They recently lost two major donors. One passed away in a plane crash and another received a terminal diagnosis.

Insiders say with time and money running out the campaign’s future is uncertain.

A minimum of 87,000 valid signatures must be turned in by early July to get medical marijuana on the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash
Omaha woman’s car returned after mysteriously towed from driveway
Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection
Surveillance video of King Kong restaurant theft in Omaha on April 12, 2022
Omaha restaurant offers reward for information on burglary
Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire near 56th & Otoe, just after midnight Friday.
Husband saves wife, both hospitalized after house fire in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

Fire in Independence home leaves 4 injured, 2 critically
Several people recovering after 72nd & Dodge crash Friday night
Several people recovering after 72nd & Dodge crash Friday night
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Nine year old girl dies in Greeley fire Saturday Morning
Funeral service for Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford
Funeral service for Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 22