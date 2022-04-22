Nebraska Medical Marijuana petition in need of funding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People hoping to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska got the chance to bend the ear of hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg Wednesday.

He was in Lincoln for a concert.

A tweet from State Senator Anna Wishart shows someone who’s part of the effort to get two initiatives on the November ballot talking to Snoop.

Wishart said the rapper spent some time to hear the group out and even took their contact information.

Supporters say they need more money to keep both petition drives going.

They recently lost two major donors. One passed away in a plane crash and another received a terminal diagnosis.

Insiders say with time and money running out the campaign’s future is uncertain.

A minimum of 87,000 valid signatures must be turned in by early July to get medical marijuana on the November ballot.

