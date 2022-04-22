Man accused of fleeing Omaha traffic stop appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who allegedly fled from police Wednesday night appears in court.

According to Omaha Police, an officer attempted a traffic stop Wednesday night for a vehicle with no license plate. The driver allegedly fled the police and was traveling in oncoming traffic near the area of Fontenelle and Paxton Boulevard.

A police helicopter followed the vehicle and police allege the suspect turned off the car’s lights several times and occasionally traveled off-road.

According to officials, the suspect abandoned the car at 56th and Ruggles and was arrested after a foot chase.

Police searched the vehicle and say they found a Sawzall, several blades and car parts.

The suspect was identified by police as Kyaw Htoo, 19. Htoo was booked in Douglas County jail on charges of felony flight to avoid arrest, possession of burglar tools and failure to display two plates. He has been formally charged in court with a charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Htoo’s bond is set at $15,000, and he has a preliminary hearing date for May 31.

