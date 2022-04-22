Advertisement

Iowa reports new cases of bird flu

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in two weeks, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is confirming a new case of bird flu in the state.

This case comes from a commercial turkey flock in Bremer County which is just north of the Waterloo area.

Iowa AG officials are asking flock owners to continue to closely monitor their birds and report possible infections as soon as possible.

Bird flu is spread through droppings.

There are no human cases of bird flu in the United States.

