Husband saves wife, both hospitalized after house fire in southeast Lincoln

Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire near 56th & Otoe, just after midnight Friday.
Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire near 56th & Otoe, just after midnight Friday.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:12 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue said two people have been hospitalized after a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early Friday morning.

It happened just after midnight at a home near 56th and Otoe Streets, just a block south of Van Dorn.

Battalion Chief Bob Watton said the married couple who live at the home are elderly and disabled. Watton said that prior to crews arriving, the husband, who is visually impaired, had escaped the home, but went back inside to get his wife out of the burning structure.

Chief Watton said both people were hospitalized with serious injuries, including some minor burns.

LFR said the fire caused $180,000 in damage to the structure and $80,000 to the contents inside.

According to LFR, an improperly disposed of cigarette is what started the fire.

