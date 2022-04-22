Fans get ready for home opener Union Omaha soccer game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha clashes with Central Valley Fuego tomorrow at 6 p.m.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the president of the club urges fans to come early to witness something special.

“Pre-game festivities are going to start around 5:35 p.m., honoring last year’s champion,” said the President of Union Omaha, Martie J. Cordaro.

One thing that may stick out this year is the lack of COVID restrictions. The club started its inaugural season in 2020. The last 2 seasons have been met with boundaries, but this year, things are different.

“This will be the first normal year and I’m using that with air quotes here because we don’t know how normal 2022 is going to be, but as we say on the Storm Chaser side: This is going to be our first normal year since 2019″ said Cordaro.

Union Omaha led the league in attendance last year, averaging more than 3,000 fans a match.

Numerous die-hard supporter groups fill up the stands. One of those groups is Omaha Parliament.

“We look forward to these every week, not just watching the team, watching the game but getting together having a good time before the game, having a good time during the game,” said Omaha Parliament Member Jon Ryan.

Jon encourages anyone who has not made it to a match yet to try to make it to Werner park for the soccer and the atmosphere.

“My screen saver for my phone is currently me holding the championship trophy from last year and all of my friends and all the supporters from that night, we’re never going to forget that night. That’s why we go to these games week in and week out, hoping to get a moment like that someday”

