Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy Saturday with strong storms for some

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Windy and dry conditions persist for our Friday night with storm chances generally keeping W of the viewing area... we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder near Norfolk, Columbus or York before storms moving in from the W fizzle out.

By Saturday morning a few scattered showers and weak storms will be moving across E Nebraska and W Iowa with our best chances around 6-9 AM. Rain chances clear for the afternoon.

Isolated Saturday AM storms (wowt)

Although the afternoon will be drier and warm with highs in the 80s, it won’t be pleasant. Strong winds are expected with Wind Advisories for gusts into the 50s are in place for the region.

Wind Advisory (wowt)

Storm chances return in the evening and come with a severe weather threat:

Saturday severe risk (wowt)

This comes with our next cold front. Ahead of it highs will reach the low 80s. The front could spark another chance for strong to severe storms but the best chance will be just E of the Metro with storms firing up around 5-6 PM and traveling E through W Iowa from there.

Saturday evening storms 6 PM (wowt)

Saturday evening storms 8 PM (wowt)

Our main concerns for severe potential will be wind and hail but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Stay weather aware!

Storm threats (wowt)

Behind our front we’ll fall to the mid 60s Sunday with winds gusting to the 30s. Although it’ll still be windy, it’ll be the better weekend day for outdoor plans.

Sunday wind (wowt)

A drier but cooler trend settles in for the start of next work week as highs fall back to the low 60s and mid 50s. By Wednesday highs make a return to the 70s with returning storm chances Friday.

