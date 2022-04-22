Emergency evacuation order for Benkelman due to wildfire
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns residents to evacuate now.
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dundy County Emergency Management is issuing a fire warning for Dundy County as of 3:17 p.m. mountain time. Residents of Benkelman are being told to evacuate immediately from main street and east of town north of the railroad due to an uncontained wildfire.
Residents may evacuate to the Dundy County High School.
