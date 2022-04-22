Emergency evacuation order for Benkelman due to wildfire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dundy County Emergency Management is issuing a fire warning for Dundy County as of 3:17 p.m. mountain time. Residents of Benkelman are being told to evacuate immediately from main street and east of town north of the railroad due to an uncontained wildfire.

Residents may evacuate to the Dundy County High School.

A Fire warning has been issued for Dundy county, specifically for those in Benkelman who are along Main Street and to... Posted by US National Weather Service Goodland Kansas on Friday, April 22, 2022

