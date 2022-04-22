David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy and very warm today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Loud storms moving through the metro may have woken many of you up. One round pushed through between 1 and 2am, with another round between 4 and 5am. These storms brought some small hail and heavy downpours. Storms should be out of the area by 6am, with dry conditions for the morning drive. Temperatures are quite mild, already warming into the low 60s. Winds will be the big story for the rest of the day, with gusts up to 45mph likely this afternoon.

Wind Advisory for the metro (WOWT)

Cloudy skies this morning will lead to a slow warm-up initially, but almost summer-like temperatures are expected this afternoon! Clouds will start to break up by around Noon, with readings into the low and middle 70s. We jump into the 80s this afternoon with sunny skies, highs near 86 in the metro. Just remember it will be quite windy if you plan to be outdoors. The strong winds continue overnight, keeping temperatures mild with lows staying in the upper 60s.

Afternoon Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday will be another warm and windy day. Gusts could approach 50mph across the area, with highs climbing back to around 80 degrees. A cold front will move into the area during the afternoon hours. This front will be the focus for thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. At the moment, it appears storms will fire near and just east of the Missouri River, but if the timing shifts slightly it could bring those storms into the metro. Where storms develop, strong wind gusts and hail will be possible. Any storms will quickly move east and will be out of the area by the late evening hours. Winds remain breezy overnight as cooler air spills in.

Saturday's Severe Weather Outlook (WOWT)

Cooler and breezy weather settles in for the start of next week. Highs fall into the lower 60s for Sunday, with upper 50s likely on Monday. We should see a rebound in temperatures by the middle of the week, with 70s back in the forecast by Wednesday and Thursday.

