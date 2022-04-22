Advertisement

Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in Wisconsin. (Source: WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating a deadly fire where two people died in what looks to have been a tragic accident earlier this month.

Marathon County Deputy Chad Billeb said Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, died as the result of electrocution while fractal burning.

Fire crews were originally called to the couple’s home on April 6 for reports of a fire and their bodies were found in the garage, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Billeb said evidence at the scene showed the two were in the process of fractal burning.

WSAW reports fractal burning, also called Lichtenberg, is a process that creates designs on wood using high-voltage electricity and a conductive solution. The patterns and design look like lightning strikes.

Deputy Billeb said the fractal burning practice is sometimes done by using high voltage from a microwave. It is popular on social media, but extremely dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash
Omaha woman’s car returned after mysteriously towed from driveway
Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection
Surveillance video of King Kong restaurant theft in Omaha on April 12, 2022
Omaha restaurant offers reward for information on burglary
Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire near 56th & Otoe, just after midnight Friday.
Husband saves wife, both hospitalized after house fire in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
The death toll may be more than 100, according to a report in the Lagos-based Punch newspaper.
Explosion at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria kills over 50
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about "free gift" fraudulent text messages.
‘Free gift for you’ text message is latest scam going around, BBB says
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of...
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line