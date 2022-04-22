Friends, family remember former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The community pays its respects to former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford, who died Tuesday at age 72.

The longtime Nebraska legislator, lawyer, and public servant was laid to rest Saturday at Forest Lawn Cemetery in north Omaha following funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 654 S. 86th St.

A prayer vigil and visitation services were held Friday.

Ashford served as Nebraska’s 2nd Congressman from 2015 until 2017, and served 16 years in the state legislature.

In February, Ashford told 6 News that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, saying at the time that he had started to lose control of his left side and couldn’t walk well. “I didn’t think it was a tumor. I had some heart issues impacted by pulmonary hypertension,” he said then, about to undergo treatment.

