Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Blair’s Ethan Baessler

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Grace Boyles
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blair High School sophomore Ethan Baessler wasted no time setting a new school record in the the 100 meter dash in his first track meet since the 7th grade. In the 100-meter prelims of the Plattesmouth invite last week, Baessler clocked a 10.69, breaking the program record.

“I wasn’t expecting to break a record. I mean, it’s a cool accomplishment. It’s what I wanted this year for this track season and I was gonna be okay if I didn’t get it this year just thought it was really cool. I saw that I had a pretty good-- impressive time and I shocked myself,” said Baessler.

The sophomore also competes in the 200m, the 4x100m relay, and long jump.

“We’re pretty confident had he not gotten hurt in the 100m final that he probably would’ve broke the school record in the 200m dash as well, so probably have that on his radar as well as helping our 4x100m and seeing what he can do in the long jump, but I feel like he’s got a pretty bright future in track and he’s also a pretty good football player for us in the fall,” said track head coach Bryan Soukup.

In the 100m finals, Baessler still managed to come in third after tweaking his hip flexor.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash
Omaha woman’s car returned after mysteriously towed from driveway
Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection
Surveillance video of King Kong restaurant theft in Omaha on April 12, 2022
Omaha restaurant offers reward for information on burglary
Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire near 56th & Otoe, just after midnight Friday.
Husband saves wife, both hospitalized after house fire in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

COVID free home opener for Union Omaha fans
COVID free home opener for Union Omaha fans
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) handles the ball as TCU's Francisco Farabello, center, of...
Bluejays add TCU transfer Francisco Farabello to roster
Zane Flores commits to Oklahoma State
Gretna’s Zane Flores commits to Oklahoma State
Union Omaha players warm up at Werner Park in Papillion prior to the USL League One Final...
Union Omaha announces broadcast partnership with WOWT