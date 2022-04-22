Athlete of the Week: Blair’s Ethan Baessler

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blair High School sophomore Ethan Baessler wasted no time setting a new school record in the the 100 meter dash in his first track meet since the 7th grade. In the 100-meter prelims of the Plattesmouth invite last week, Baessler clocked a 10.69, breaking the program record.

“I wasn’t expecting to break a record. I mean, it’s a cool accomplishment. It’s what I wanted this year for this track season and I was gonna be okay if I didn’t get it this year just thought it was really cool. I saw that I had a pretty good-- impressive time and I shocked myself,” said Baessler.

The sophomore also competes in the 200m, the 4x100m relay, and long jump.

“We’re pretty confident had he not gotten hurt in the 100m final that he probably would’ve broke the school record in the 200m dash as well, so probably have that on his radar as well as helping our 4x100m and seeing what he can do in the long jump, but I feel like he’s got a pretty bright future in track and he’s also a pretty good football player for us in the fall,” said track head coach Bryan Soukup.

In the 100m finals, Baessler still managed to come in third after tweaking his hip flexor.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.