6 First Alert Severe Weather Awareness Week: Get the app! Stay informed on storms in your area

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT
(WOWT) - As we head into severe weather season, you need to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts.

The 6 First Alert Weather App is a great tool to have with you on your phone or tablet. Follow along in the video above as I show you how to download and set it up to receive alerts in your area — and for multiple locations.

DOWNLOAD: Get the 6 First Alert Weather app for Android or iOS

6 First Alert Severe Weather Week: How to make a storm report
