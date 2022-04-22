6 First Alert Severe Weather Awareness Week: Get the app! Stay informed on storms in your area
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT
(WOWT) - As we head into severe weather season, you need to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts.
The 6 First Alert Weather App is a great tool to have with you on your phone or tablet. Follow along in the video above as I show you how to download and set it up to receive alerts in your area — and for multiple locations.
